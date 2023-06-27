Minnesota Wild release official schedule for 2023-24 season

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 6-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)((AP Photo/Jim Mone))
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Wild have released their schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The first game of the season for the Wild will be October 12 when they welcome the Florida Panthers to the XCEL Energy Center.

With the NHL holding games in Stockholm, Sweden this year the Wild are scheduled for two games, the first is on November 18 versus Ottawa with Minnesota as the road team. In the second game, the Wild will be the home team versus the Toronto Maple Leafs the next day.

On New Year’s Eve, the Wild will be hosting a party with the Winnipeg Jets.

Of course, they’ll be hosting a game on Hockey Day Minnesota, the Anaheim Ducks will be coming to the State of Hockey on January 27.

The Wild will have to wait until March 30 to face the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Knights.

The final regular season game will be at home versus the Seattle Kraken on April 18.

