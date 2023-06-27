Millions headed to Tribal Communities to help bolster business creation

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan are going to support tribal communities across the country to help promote entrepreneurship.

Lawmakers including Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin along with tribal leaders praised the U.S. Department of Treasury’s approval of $22 million to promote business growth on reservations.  25 tribal groups represented by Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation (ATNI-EDC) will be receiving the money.

Something tribal leaders like ATNI President Leonard Forsman says is historic.

“They are recognizing the need that the tribes have, it has been very disadvantaged through our history for small business creation, and we look forward to the opportunity to invest more in entrepreneurship and business growth on our respective reservations and beyond,” said Forsman who is also the chairman of the Suquamish Tribe.

The money will be used to fund small businesses, through venture capital programs, loan participation programs, and capital access programs.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Papa Charlie's Tavern Destroyed in Fire
Fire destroys beloved Lutsen restaurant and bar ahead of busy weekend
Drowning
Swimmer identified after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday

Latest News

UMD Women's Basketball
UMD’s Olson honored as DII Athlete of the Year
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth
Proposed hotel plan
City council votes on controversial hotel project: Duluth Heights residents concerned
Duluth Heritage Summer Classic
This 1891 Ahrens fire engine will return to its old home when the 1895 fire hall is restored.
Holding On To History: Tower’s historic 1895 fire hall will become home again to 1891 fire engine after restoration