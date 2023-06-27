Millions headed to Tribal Communities to help bolster business creation

MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan are going to support tribal communities across the country to help promote entrepreneurship.

Lawmakers including Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin along with tribal leaders praised the U.S. Department of Treasury’s approval of $22 million to promote business growth on reservations. 25 tribal groups represented by Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation (ATNI-EDC) will be receiving the money.

Something tribal leaders like ATNI President Leonard Forsman says is historic.

“They are recognizing the need that the tribes have, it has been very disadvantaged through our history for small business creation, and we look forward to the opportunity to invest more in entrepreneurship and business growth on our respective reservations and beyond,” said Forsman who is also the chairman of the Suquamish Tribe.

The money will be used to fund small businesses, through venture capital programs, loan participation programs, and capital access programs.

