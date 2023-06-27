Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth

Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A standoff Monday night in downtown Duluth ended with a man police call “uncooperative” being taken into custody.

Police say it started near North First Avenue and West Second Street, where a man threatened someone with a knife.

Officers responded, and the suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a building.

Authorities negotiated with him for two hours, before he came out “uncooperative.”

Officers used “less-lethal” force to detain him.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

We’re told he faces Threats of Violence charges.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Papa Charlie's Tavern Destroyed in Fire
Fire destroys beloved Lutsen restaurant and bar ahead of busy weekend
Drowning
Swimmer identified after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday

Latest News

UMD Women's Basketball
UMD’s Olson honored as DII Athlete of the Year
Proposed hotel plan
City council votes on controversial hotel project: Duluth Heights residents concerned
Duluth Heritage Summer Classic
This 1891 Ahrens fire engine will return to its old home when the 1895 fire hall is restored.
Holding On To History: Tower’s historic 1895 fire hall will become home again to 1891 fire engine after restoration