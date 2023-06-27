Man arrested after suspicious device was found at Grand Casino Hinckley, determined no threat

HINCKLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was taken into custody in connection to a suspicious device found at a central Minnesota casino.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Grand Casino Hinckley Security team found a suspicious device in a section of the property.

The team immediately called Pine County officers to investigate.

Leaders say out of an abundance of caution, the area was cleared of guests and associates.

A sweep was conducted of the rest of the property, and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called.

When the bomb squad arrived at the casino they were able to review the device and determined there was no threat.

The device was immediately disposed of.

Authorities were able to quickly identify a suspect, a 37-year-old man from Hinckley.

He was taken into custody near his residence without incident.

The man is now being held at the Pine County Jail pending charges.

Law enforcement does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public and the scene was declared safe.

“Grand Casino Hinckley would like to thank their associates, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Paul Police Department for their swift response and diligent work in ensuring the safety of their guests and associates,” said casino officials in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

