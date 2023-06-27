High-speed chase leaves man in jail, 2 deputies on leave

BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man is in jail and two Washburn County deputies are on leave after a high-speed chase in northwestern Wisconsin.

On Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 p.m. a Washburn County deputy was conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Highway 53 near Palmer Drive in Brooklyn Township, just south of Minong.

The deputy saw a vehicle going southbound. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says radar showed the vehicle was going 84 miles-per-hour. The speed limit is 65 miles-per-hour in that area.

The deputy then activated its emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull the vehicle over.

However, the vehicle began to speed away and turned onto township and county roads.

It then continued to State Road 77 heading west at over 100 mph where the driver turned the vehicle’s lights off to turn down township roads.

Authorities say the vehicle then drove through a campground and began driving down private roads.

When the driver reached a dead-end road, they began striking trees which in turn caused damage to the vehicle.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the Washburn County deputy blocked off the road and exited his patrol car while drawing his duty weapon.

However, the vehicle was able to make it around the patrol car.

Another Washburn County deputy set up a tire deflation device at the end of the private road in a second attempt to stop the vehicle but it appeared to drive over it to go back onto State Road 77 then turned onto Bridge Road.

When trying to follow the vehicle, the lead pursuing deputy’s patrol car left the roadway striking some trees.

The deputy had to be freed from the car and was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Due to this, the suspect vehicle was not located that evening.

The next day at approximately 11 a.m., Washburn County deputies and a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper returned to the pursuit location on foot to check the trails and surrounding area.

Authorities say they were able to find the vehicle which had been concealed by brush on a trail.

The suspect then started the vehicle and began driving at them.

Both Washburn County deputies fired their duty weapons at the vehicle’s front fires as it drove past them.

Law enforcement were able to follow the tire debris to a residence in Burnett County.

The male driver exited the vehicle and was ordered to stop.

Deputies say the suspect then said, “I have a gun, you’re going to have to shoot me.”

The suspect then ran into the woods.

Authorities were able to take him into custody a short time later and no weapon was located on the man.

The man is now being held at the Washburn County Jail and is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Both Washburn County deputies are on paid administrative leave pending interviews with the Burnett County Sheriff’s Investigators, who is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

