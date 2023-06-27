Heritage Center holds ‘Summer Classic’ charity event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hockey is not seasonal in this area and especially not at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

This is the first time since 2019 the Heritage Center has hosted the ‘Heritage Summer Classic’, a charity event that supports the Heritage Foundation.

The teams are made up of players playing professionally in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), American Hockey League (AHL), and the National Hockey League (NHL).

Of the two 10-man rosters there are 14 from the Northland and several former UMD Bulldogs, including the two goalies, Ryan Fanti and Kasmir Kaskisuo.

The game was definitely a summer classic, both teams continued to answer each other all the way to overtime before Cole Koepke ended it with a game-winning goal to make it 6-5 for team Fanti.

