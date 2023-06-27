City council votes on controversial hotel project: Duluth Heights residents concerned

By Cara Kopp
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth City Council decided to place a stay on a controversial hotel project in the area.

The decision came after residents, and developers, voiced their concerns during a public hearing on Monday.

This conversation started last year when developers proposed building a hotel in the Duluth Heights neighborhood, near Kohls, and not far from Miller Creek, where a restoration project is happening.

Shortly after that, the planning commission agreed the project can only happen following an environmental review. But the city council overruled that, saying a review wasn’t necessary due to the city exceeding EAW quality standards.

That’s when community members asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to weigh in, saying the council overstepped, and demanded an Environmental Assessment Worksheet be done.

“If I felt there wasn’t serious concerns about this project, I would have thrown in the towel months ago,” said Rebecca Mulenburg, who was speaking on behalf of Duluth Heights residents. “We’re asking you not to allow the destruction of six acres of a valuable natural ecosystem in an area containing wetlands next to Miller Creek before a decision is made by the court.”

What she is asking for is called a stay, which stops all work on the land until a final decision by the court of appeals is made. Mulenberg says the request would protect any impact on the wetlands and Miller Creek.

However, a spokesperson for the developer, Kinseth Hospitality, asked city leaders not to enforce a stay, saying it would cause financial injury.

“I mean, if you look at the holding costs of property, money that’s invested in the project already, the cost of rebuilding and the exposure to price increases at the end of another season,” said Mark Pilon with Kinseth Hospitality Companies.

Pilon says the delay could cost around $1.6 million.

“In order for you to grant that, you have to impose a bond that would make the respondent here can set whole for the costs of the delay,” said Pilon.

Duluth city council amended the bond hold, meaning that price tag could fall back on those Duluth Heights residents who filed the appeal. A development that the residents are calling an intimidation tactic.

“We believe this was a grave error,” said Mulenburg.

It’s not yet clear when we can expect a decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Typically, decisions are expected in 90 days.

