City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Gogebic County

Superior, WI- The City of Superior Environmental Services Division is celebrating the 2022 Storm Drain Art Project. An open house will be held on Thursday, June 29 at Empire Coffee. There will be artwork for sale, food and live music. The Storm Drain Art Project started in 2014 and aims to bring awareness to streams and run-off in the city. Eventually, the water reaches Lake Superior with pollutants. Nine storm drain murals were installed during the summer and fall, and the artists are now celebrating their pieces. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Cliff- Anishinaabe Language Camp is set for July 4 - 7. There will be language learning opportunities as well as traditional activities, games, cooking, clothes making and more. The camp will be hosted at the Raspberry Campgrounds and free camping will be available on a first come first served basis. A new experience this year will be called Immersion Island.

Gogebic County, MI- A summer’s-long resurfacing project began Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation is resurfacing 3.3 miles of US-2 from Bessemer to Ironwood. Drivers can expect single-lane closures and traffic shifts during the project. There will also be a width restriction of 12 feet. Work is expected to wrap up in early August. Officials say this work will extend the lifespan of the road and create a smoother experience for drivers.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior, Iron River, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.