Body found in Biwabik home, investigation underway

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIWABIK, MN -- Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a Biwabik home.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of 4th Avenue North in Biwabik around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Someone had called 911 after a body was found inside a home there.

Police did not immediately say how the man died or where within the home the body was found.

An autopsy is underway to answer some of those questions while investigators interview neighbors and people who may have last seen the person alive.

“At this point investigators believe that the man’s death was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” according to a news release from Gilbert PD.

Gilbert police are investigating along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and several other departments.

Authorities have not identified the man who died. They plan to share more information once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

