UPDATE: Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people died Sunday while struggling to swim in Lake Superior near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, around 1:30 p.m., they received a call about two parties cliff jumping at Black Beach in Silver Bay who were seen struggling to swim in Lake Superior.

According to authorities, Lake County Search & Rescue responded and requested assistance from St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat from their Bayfield station, as well as a helicopter to assist with the search.

According to authorities, the body of one person was located and pulled out of the water just before 3:00 p.m.

Later on at 7:39 p.m., the body of a second person was located and pulled out of the water.

The identities of the two people will be released once family notifications are complete.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

