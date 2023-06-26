St. Louis County Rescue Squad prepares for busy holiday weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When strong rip currents make swimming conditions deadly, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad is quick to respond.

“Don’t try to fight the current and swim back into it because you’re never going to win that,” Rescue Squad Member Casey Deneen said.

Deneen said the squad has seen an increase in drownings recently.

“We’ve definitely been busy in the last week,” Deneen said.

While conditions, like a rip current or high waves, can play a role, he said safe swimming starts with the swimmer, including wearing a life jacket.

“In the existence of the rescue squad we’ve had 494 water fatalities and of those 494, only 14 individuals were wearing life jackets,” Deneen said.

The rescue crew said even the most experienced swimmers can get caught in rip currents, and life jackets help keep swimmers from drowning in the fast-moving water.

The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium said to always check the National Weather Service for wave forecasts, to not swim when waves are high and to buddy up when swimming.

With the Fourth of July coming up, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad is staffed and ready.

“A lot of us are just around, out on the water, so that if something happens, we are there quickly,” Deneen said.

