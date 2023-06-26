Slight chance for showers to start the week, better opportunity mid-week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Generally through our Monday we will be looking at decreasing clouds overhead, with most seeing sunshine through the afternoon hours today. There still is the opportunity for a few isolated showers, but those are few and far between and won’t last long. Temperatures today climb into the 80s across the western half of the region where they get in on the sunshine a little earlier, while the eastern half of the region climbs into the upper 60s and 70s. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, we are looking at partly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures in the 50s.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: For our Tuesday most are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Again, there is the opportunity for a spot shower or rumble of thunder, but most of the day should be spent dry. Temperatures climb into the 70s across the inland portions of the area while lakeside communities stay in the 60s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday at this point looks like the next best opportunity for widespread rain and thunder. Wednesday morning at this point looks pretty wet with some clearing west to east through the second half of the day. Temperatures Wednesday climb into the 70s for inland portions of the area however a wind out of the east between 5-10 MPH will keep us in the upper 50s and 60s by the lake.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.