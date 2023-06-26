New rip current warning system proposed for Park Point

Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign
Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new system at Park Point Beach could speed up the process of warning swimmers about dangerous conditions at the beach.

Monday the City Council is voting on the acceptance of a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Lake Superior Coastal Program.

The grant would be used to install an automated rip current warning system for Park Point.

The system the fire department currently uses is a manual flag system that needs to be changed out by someone when the conditions worsen.

Through the help of the $4,500 grant, the department would be able to buy four electric signs that would allow conditions to be updated sooner and hopefully save lives.

