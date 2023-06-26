More sunshine today, tracking more showers and storms

Today: We will start our Tuesday with mostly sunny skies in the morning but will see increasing clouds in the afternoon. This could give way to slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but I suspect most should stay dry. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. but a lake breeze could keep those by the lake in the 60s. Tonight, there will be a better chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for all of us. Lows tonight fall back into the 50s.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Through our Wednesday we will be looking at on off scattered showers and thunder storms that will clear through the evening hours west to east. thighs will be held to the 60s and lower 70s with southwest winds 5-10 MPH. There could be an isolated severe storm or two from the Twin Ports points south with the main treat being potentially some hail and strong winds however, severe weather is not widely expected.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday we will have partly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through the second half of the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s with northwesterly winds in place between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.