More sun Tuesday, more rain midweek

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. There will be a slight chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms, mostly on the Range/Arrowhead. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies and lows in the 50′s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s. Overnight there will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have cloudy skies and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be held to the 60′s and lower 70′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. No severe storms are expected right now for our region.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with westerly winds.

