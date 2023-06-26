Minnesota, Wisconsin to receive federal funding to improve internet access in rural areas

WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - Millions of dollars are on the way to help improve internet access in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced Monday that Minnesota will be receiving $600 million through the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Act.

In addition, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced Wisconsin will be getting $1 billion.

The states plan to use that money to build high-speed broadband infrastructure in underserved communities.

“With this federal funding we will reach every corner of Minnesota by bringing needed high-speed internet access to schools, homes, and health care centers,” said Senator Klobuchar.

“Broadband is the infrastructure of the 21st Century. It isn’t just nice to have, it’s essential if we’re going to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Senator Smith.

Right now, says there are 136,000 households and small businesses across Minnesota, including the Northland, that don’t have access to high-speed internet.

However, over in Wisconsin, the need is even greater.

In the 2021 Broadband Deployment Report, the Federal Communications Commission estimated 394,000 people don’t have access to high-speed internet, with 385,000 being in rural areas.

“I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it is helping deliver affordable, reliable high-speed internet to Wisconsin families, students, small businesses, and farmers,” said Senator Baldwin. “No matter where you live in the state, you deserve access to reliable high-speed broadband, and these resources will help us do that.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo spoke out about the impact of high-speed internet in today’s world.

“Nearly everything about our way of life in this day and age depends upon access to reliable, high-speed internet, and we have work to do to ensure our infrastructure, our workforce, and our economy are prepared for the 21st century,” said Governor Evers.

“In today’s world, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity for modern life, whether it’s accessing healthcare, education, employment, or staying connected to loved ones,” said Raimondo.

As far as how to distribute these dollars, Klobuchar says Minnesota plans to finalize its plan sometime next month.

That will include the money the state legislature put toward internet access this session.

For Wisconsin, the funding will be awarded to the state in two stages.

First, 20% of the state’s allocation will be awarded with initial competitive subgrants expected in the summer of 2024.

In 2025, the remaining 80% of the state’s allocation is expected to be awarded and the state will be principally responsible for administering awarded funds, with priority going to projects that bring broadband to unserved households and businesses lacking access to high-speed internet.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.