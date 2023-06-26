FDLTCC hosts first ever ‘Ed Fest’ for Northland educators

The Fond Du Lac Tribal Community College (FDLTCC) is hosting its first ‘Ed Fest’ Monday to help educators incorporate more indigenous teachings.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal Community College (FDLTCC) is hosting its first ‘Ed Fest’ Monday to help educators incorporate more indigenous teaching into everyday curriculum.

The event features learning sessions and a keynote address from James Vukelich, the author of “The Seven Generations & the Seven Grandfather Teachings”.

Monday’s events were spurred out of the college starting up its first four-year teaching program.

“We started talking about how can we give back because our schools that host our students really don’t get anything back. And so we wanted it to be mutually beneficial,” Kim Spoor, the Dean of Education of FDLTCC, said.

Spoor said the event originated as a professional development session but grew from there.

“We are going to have, at last count was 82,” she said. “So we’re very excited about that.”

They were hoping for about 50 educators to show up for the conference, which strives to include indigenous culture in subjects like math, reading and science.

“We’ve had questions based on conferences we presented at like, ‘what do we do about Thanksgiving?’ You know, ‘how do we talk about Columbus Day? How do we even know how to put it into the curriculum?,’” Spoor said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, students in the state are required to learn about the “cultural heritage and contemporary contributions of the Anishinaabe and Dakota people.”

Spoor said incorporating those contributions into the classroom in a day-to-day way, helps students connect with the curriculum more.

“Now we’re taking some steps back because folks are really realizing that this is really important to include in their curriculum and how they work and teach with the student so it’s not just the content but it’s working with the whole child,” she said.

Ed Fest started at 9 a.m. Monday and runs until 4:45 p.m. and concludes with a community feast.

