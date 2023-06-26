Body recovered after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday

Drowning
Drowning(WALB)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI- The body of an adult swimmer was recovered after a drowning in Lake Nebagamon on Friday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 2:15 PM Friday afternoon of an adult swimmer who was observed going underwater.

Search and rescue efforts started with Wisconsin DNR wardens, Lake Nebagemon Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance before being temporarily suspended due to lightning in the area.

Later that evening, at around 4:25 p.m. searchers located and recovered the swimmer who was dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
BREAKING: Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Papa Charlie's Tavern Destroyed in Fire
Fire destroys beloved Lutsen restaurant and bar ahead of busy weekend
Yooperlites
‘Yooperlites,’ Upper Peninsula’s unique glowing stone, continues to draw rock hunters

Latest News

FDLTCC hosts first ever ‘Ed Fest’ for Northland educators
Thousands attend 51st Park Point Art Fair
Park Point Art Fair: Artist shares the inspiration behind his craft
The Big 3-0: Taste of Greece Festival celebrates 30 years in the Northland
The Big 3-0: Taste of Greece Festival celebrates 30 years in the Northland
The Big 3-0: Taste of Greece Festival celebrates 30 years in the Northland