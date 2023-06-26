Body recovered after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI- The body of an adult swimmer was recovered after a drowning in Lake Nebagamon on Friday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 2:15 PM Friday afternoon of an adult swimmer who was observed going underwater.

Search and rescue efforts started with Wisconsin DNR wardens, Lake Nebagemon Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance before being temporarily suspended due to lightning in the area.

Later that evening, at around 4:25 p.m. searchers located and recovered the swimmer who was dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

