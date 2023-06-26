The Big 3-0: Taste of Greece Festival celebrates 30 years in the Northland

By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A tasty celebration in Duluth turned the big 3-0 this year.

Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church put on its 30th annual Taste Of Greece Festival this weekend.

The two-day, family-friendly festival showcases delicious Greek food, including homemade breads and pastries.

Attendees could take part in folk dancing complete with traditional Greek costumes and music as well.

Father Dustin Lyon said the festival gives the church the opportunity to build community with local people of all faiths.

“I always say if a church is just doing stuff within its own walls, it’s a club. And so it’s always good to kind of reach out and be a part of the community. And this is one way we can kind of share a part of us with the community,” said Father Dustin Lyon, a priest for Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church.

Father Lyon said the annual event takes months to plan and he was happy to see this year had such a big turnout.

