Ancient Mayan city discovered in southern Mexico

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan City in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan City in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Explorers in Mexico discovered an ancient Mayan city in the country’s southeastern jungle.

Researchers with the Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico said the site was called Ocomtún which translates to “Stone Column” in Yucatec Mayan. The site got its name due to the number of cylindrical rock posts scattered throughout the ancient settlement.

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)

The expedition’s archaeologist explained that the monument covers more than 123 acres in the Balamkú ecological reserve.

The expert said it was an important center during the classical period, which was from 250 to 1000 A.D., but suffered alterations during the Terminal Classic period, which took place from 800 to 1000 A.D.

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)

The finding was made within the framework of the project “Expanding the archaeological panorama of the Mayan Central Lowlands.” The initiative aims to expand the knowledge of a vast area unknown to archaeology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
BREAKING: Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Papa Charlie's Tavern Destroyed in Fire
Fire destroys beloved Lutsen restaurant and bar ahead of busy weekend
Yooperlites
‘Yooperlites,’ Upper Peninsula’s unique glowing stone, continues to draw rock hunters

Latest News

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say
A menorah is tested outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in preparation for a celebration service...
Trying to save his life, lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue gunman argue he is mentally ill
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand...
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures