Superior City improves to 4-2 with a 1-0 win over Northern Tide

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior City FC made the most of the gloomy day with a 1-0 win over Northern Tide FC.

Niya Wilson was responsible for the lone Superior City goal.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness tells us it happened just before the Lutsen 99er bike race.
Crews battle fire at Papa Charlies Tavern in Lutsen
First Alert Forecast
Shower and storm chances today and through the weekend
Yooperlites
‘Yooperlites,’ Upper Peninsula’s unique glowing stone, continues to draw rock hunters
Copper Peak in Ironwood
Ski jump turned adventure ride gains state investment to return to old ways
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city

Latest News

Duluth Huskies win second game of home series versus waterloo bucks 6/23/23
Duluth Huskies
Duluth Huskies finish with 6-5 win over Waterloo to split the series
Duluth Huskies lose to Waterloo at home.
Huskies fall to Waterloo Bucks at home
Duluth Huskies split double header with Rochester Honkers