Superior City improves to 4-2 with a 1-0 win over Northern Tide

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior City FC made the most of the gloomy day with a 1-0 win over Northern Tide FC.

Sent ‘em riding the Tide all the way back to St Paul 🏄‍♀️@niyawilson13 scores the lone goal, Emilia McGiffert with the assist!#UpTheBeacons #UPSLsoccer pic.twitter.com/nP1eX9IXBh — Superior City FC Women’s (@SCFCWomen) June 25, 2023

Niya Wilson was responsible for the lone Superior City goal.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.