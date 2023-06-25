Rhubarb’s Big Day: CHUM holds festival Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday was a big day for Rhubarb in Duluth.

CHUM held their Rhubarb Festival at Stella Maris Academy Saturday.

Putting on the annual event requires help from dozens of volunteers, everything from rhubarb harvesters, to photographers, to kitchen helpers.

All proceeds from the festival go to raise money to support CHUM’s programs.

Organizer Bradley Zwagerman said he was happy to see such a good turnout despite the possibility of rainy weather.

“It makes us all at CHUM so happy that all the Duluthians saw a forecast for rain, and maybe just prayed super hard that it wouldn’t rain. And look at this, 9:00 to 3:00 and it’s not raining. It makes us all super happy, super grateful that we have such an awesome community that supports us,” said Zwagerman.

CHUM organizers said they are the biggest safety net in Duluth to help people get back on their feet when life throws them a curve ball.

Attendees at the festival could purchase rhubarb-themed merchandise, pies, and even rhubarb brats.

