Rain chances will go down for Monday and Tuesday but pick up again Wednesday

WEATHER STORY: Weekend rain has ranged from a trace to an inch and a half around the Northland. There is still a chance for more rain through Sunday night from the first of two low pressure systems. A high will wedge between that and the second low to hamper but not eliminate rain chance on Monday and Tuesday. Monday gets a 40% shot and Tuesday will get a 20% chance. The chance goes back up to 70% on Wednesday when the second low breaks lose. It will roll over us through next Saturday. Next Sunday may dry up and warm up. Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Minnesota through Monday morning due to wildfire smoke up north.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The shower and storm chance will be 60% for another tenth of an inch. The low will be near 55. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: A sky clearing high will head towards the Northland. A rain making low will try moving in at the same time. The result will be a partly sunny sky with a 40% chance for rain. The high will be 75 lakeside and upper 70′s inland. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: The high will bring some sun and keep the low’s chance of bringing rain down around 20%. The morning low will be 55. The high will be 77. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The second low will nudge up to a 70% chance for rain on Wednesday as the high fades away. Rain chances will last through next Saturday. A dry period may start next Sunday and last through Independence Day. Please keep an eye on Northern News Now in case that forecast changes over time.

