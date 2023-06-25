Fire destroys beloved Lutsen restaurant and bar ahead of busy weekend

LUTSEN, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Papa Charlie’s Tavern became a staple to Lutsen Mountains 27 years ago.

“Guests when they were here in summertime, hiking, biking, and skiing, you shared that experience and then celebrate it at Papa Charlie’s,” said Jim Vick, the general manager at Lutsen Mountains.

But Saturday morning, that changed.

“For the first half hour it was mostly just smoke, there wasn’t an open flame,” said Vick. “At some point, you could see the smoke seeping through the roof.”

Despite several fire departments reacting fast, heading to the scene as quickly as possible, the fire grew.

“Once we saw that it had moved up to the roof of the building, it was clear that this building would be lost,” said Vick.

A difficult loss for those in the community, but thanks to several fire departments stepping up, no damage came to the gondola or two adjacent buildings.

“The fire department stepped up in a big way,” said Mason, the marketing specialist with Lutsen 99er Gravel Bike Race. “They were also scheduled to be volunteers for some of the AID stations, but they obviously had to take care of the fire.”

Some of those first responders were meant to volunteer at the Lutsen 99er Gravel Bike Race.

A weekend where thousands of people come to the city.

But despite the fire pulling some of the firefighters from their stations with Lutsen 99er, and rainy skies, the event was a success.

“It has been packed all day despite the on-and-off rain,” said Mason. “It has been a great day here.”

A great day for the race, but a heartbreaking day for locals.

Fire officials called Papa Charlie’s a total loss.

“It will take a while to absorb it and we will see what happens within the next chapter,” said Vick.

