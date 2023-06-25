Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While it’s becoming more common to see cruise ships crossing under the lift bridge, Saturday in Duluth the harbor welcomed its first ‘turnaround’ vessel.

That means, rather than spending just a day in port, passengers from the ship will begin or end their cruise in Duluth.

City leaders said being a turnaround port means passengers can spend anywhere from half a day to two days before or after their voyage here in our region.

That extra time can make a big difference in the local economy.

“They’re eating their meals at our local restaurants, they’re spending time at museums, they’re checking out local shops, they’re staying at our hotels, and they’re flying into our airport. So nearly all of the guests that are traveling by plane are coming in via the Duluth airport which is huge,” said Tricia Hobbs, Senior Economic Developer for the city of Duluth.

Saturday more than 300 passengers disembarked the Viking cruise ship Polaris.

According to Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, many of those travelers research the ports they visit and learn about the communities along the cruise route.

Mayor Larson said making Duluth a cruise port was a process that began quite a while ago.

“So much of these development strategies that we’re seeing take hold today were started three, four years ago in conversations at a convention or just recruiting Viking to take a look at this port,” said Mayor Larson.

Cruise officials said this season there will be three more turnaround cruises, as well as eight-day port visits in Duluth.

For the final turnaround cruise of the season, guests will board in Duluth for a 79-day cruise to Antarctica.

