BREAKING: Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach

By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A search and rescue operation is underway near Black Beach for two people after they were seen cliff-jumping into the waters of Lake Superior Sunday afternoon.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard official, both people surfaced after jumping but were seen struggling in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a small boat from Station Bayfield and a helicopter from Station Traverse City to help in the search.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

