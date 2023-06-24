Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Mt. Ashwabay, Wisconsin

Chisholm, MN- Registration is open for the annual Renegade Trail Run. Hosted by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota the event raises money to support their United for Veterans program. This year’s event is on September 9 at Redhead Mountain Bike Park. The race is a competitive or non-competitive 5K. New this year, participants can choose the looping or rucking options. For the looping 5K, racers will run as many 5K’s as they can. The ruck option will have runners carrying 50 pounds however they choose.

Chequamegon Bay, WI- The Ski Hill Road Trailhead is closed as crews perform maintenance on the Stick Up/Down Trail. The trailhead itself is heavily eroded and work is being done to improve conditions and mitigate further damage. Additionally, the Stick Up/Down Trail is being turned into a one-way trail to create a loop. Leaders say this will make the trail more sustainable and safer for all, especially on the Down.

Wisconsin- WisDOT has released its Motorcyclists’ Handbook for 2023. The handbook not only has laws and requirements but shares important safety information and training opportunities. It also breaks down what endorsement a person needs to operate their 2 or 3-wheeled vehicles. In terms of safety, riders are encouraged to wear highly visible gear, ride sober, avoid distractions and listen to posted speeds.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.