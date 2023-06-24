Structure fire destroys residence, causing $170k in damages

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A residence in Solway Township is a complete loss after a fire Friday afternoon.

According to officials, first responders received a call for a structure fire in the 3900 block of Crosby Road just after 4:00 p.m.

When they arrived, it was determined that no one was inside the structure, which was a residence.

Officials said the structure was considered a complete loss with an estimated value of $100,000 for the structure and $70,000 for contents.

According to county officials, the owners were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

The Solway, Grand Lake, Cloquet Area, Esko, and Proctor Fire Departments responded along with Lake Country Power.

