Showers and storms through Sunday should dent the rain deficit a bit

WEATHER STORY: Much to the delight of recent high school graduates holding their grad parties on Saturday like Cooper Magnusson of Duluth, the rain held off for a portion of the day. The rain on Friday gave a half inch to inch for many towns. That much may come again Saturday night and Sunday when the rains return. The chance for more precip is 80% on Sunday. Storms may fire up but should not become severe. Higher air pressure will try to hold at bay a second low on Monday. So, that day will have a bit of sun but also a slight rain chance, too. The rain we receive this week may not be enough to completely solve our three inch deficit but it sure will help! For the time being, trouble with Canadian wildfire smoke is back. Air Quality Alert is in effect for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U.P. through Monday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The rain chance will return region-wide. Low temperatures will be 55-60 degrees. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: The shower and storm chance will be 80%. By late Sunday night as mentioned earlier, another half to full inch of rain may come down. The afternoon high will be near 65 lakeside. It should be 70-75 inland. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: A sky clearing high will head towards the Northland. A rain making low will try coming aboard, too. The result will be a partly sunny sky with a 40% chance for rain. The low temp will be 55. The high will be 72 lakeside and upper 70′s inland. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The second low will only create a 20% chance for rain on Tuesday as the high wins that round. But, the low rebounds with better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. That could be another soaker. Lows this week should be 50-55. Lakeside highs will be 65-70. Inland highs will be 75-80.

The week ahead holds many needed rain chances (KBJR)

