Minnesota Power celebrates completion of solar project

HOYT LAKES, MN. (Northern News Now) - More solar energy will be used to help power the Iron Range after the completion of a project Friday.

The Laskin Solar Project is one of Minnesota Power’s three investments approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

All three projects totaled about a $40 million investment and were built using more than 60,000 solar panels sourced from Heliene, a manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron.

Friday’s ribbon cutting was a celebration of the final project, which was approved in 2021 to help the Range bounce back economically from the pandemic.

At about 80 acres and 15.2 megawatts, it is by far the largest of three projects totaling more than 20 megawatts.

“Today is an amazing opportunity to celebrate the clean-energy transition in action,” said Minnesota Power Vice President of Strategy and Planning Julie Pierce. “The local investments benefit the communities surrounding the projects, and the carbon-free electricity will be felt far and wide for all of our customers.”

The array sits on 25 acres, where the new solar power adds to the surrounding electric grid which is expected to power around 1,100 homes.

Hoyt Lakes Solar Array (Minnesota Power)

