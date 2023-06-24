Crews battle fire at Papa Charlies Tavern in Lutsen

A witness tells us it happened just before the Lutsen 99er bike race.
A witness tells us it happened just before the Lutsen 99er bike race.
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUTSEN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several fire departments battled flames Saturday morning at Papa Charlies Tavern in Lutsen.

Few details were immediately available, but a witness tells Northern News Now that the flames broke out just before the Lutsen 99er bike race.

Papa Charlies is a restaurant and bar at Lutsen Mountains.

No word on whether anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for the latest.

