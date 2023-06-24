Community theatre in Ironwood to celebrate its 60th season

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - Ironwood has many attractions including a strong theatre scene.

The city is home to one of the oldest continuously operating community theatres in the United States.

Theatre North has been drawing back the curtain, lighting the stage, and cueing the music since 1964.

With hundreds of productions performed, the bustling community theatre is about to enter its 60th year.

“It’s a small town, and to have the arts be vital and accessible is something that we’ve done for 60 years,” Cindy Franck, the theatre’s building manager, said.

Theatre North opens with "Annie" in 1964. (Northern News Now)

Board President Helen Fashbaugh said never canceling a season is a significant accomplishment Theatre North shares with only two other theatres in the country.

“We’re proud of that,” Fashbaugh said. “It’s really hung on, and it’s because of people willing to volunteer and valuing what we do.”

Theatre North is made entirely of volunteers.

The cast and crew come from all over, and many people on the board, such as Franck, have been serving for decades.

“It’s a place where you can be in an audience with people and experience something that’s live, and if you’ve never done that before, it’s different than anything else in a form of entertainment,” Franck said.

With location changes, roof repairs, and building maintenance, Theatre North is a work in progress.

Fashbaugh said keeping a community theatre open this long has its hardships.

“One of the challenges with declining population is keeping volunteers, getting more volunteers, young actors, people under 50,” she said.

It’s a challenge Props Manager Sandy Gertz gladly takes on and never wants to end.

“I’m just going to keep on doing this until I can’t memorize anymore or whatever stops me from it,” Gertz said. “I sort of kid that they’ll find me buried under the stage after I’m gone.”

Theatre North performs "Sound of Music" (Northern News Now)

When it comes to singing, dancing, and acting with the audience, many have said there is nothing quite like it.

“Movies are great, and they can do a lot more technically, but the audience is there living, breathing, coughing, laughing, and they’re part of it,” Fashbaugh said.

Theatre North just wrapped up its third and final production of the season with The Sound of Music in June.

As the curtain closes on season 59, it is already busy backstage as Theatre North prepares for another 60 years.

In the near future, the crew hopes to increase the lighting and sound qualities of their productions.

The theatre is located at 825 N Lake St, Ironwood, MI 49938.

They are always looking for more people to get involved.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.