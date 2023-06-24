1 dead and 1 injured after a small plane crashes into northern Lake Michigan

Authorities say a small plane crashed into northern Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Friday, killing one person and injuring another
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — A small plane crashed into northern Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Friday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

A Coast Guard helicopter diverted from a training mission to respond to a report of an overdue airplane and located it upside down between Whiskey Island and Beaver Island with one person in the water, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A man in the water was identified as Randy F. Seaman, 70, of Lowell, Michigan. The Coast Guard helicopter airlifted him to Charlevoix Municipal Airport, where he was transported by ambulance to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for treatment of unknown injuries, according to the statement.

Also in the airplane was Beverly Jean Anderson, 65, also from Lowell, who did not survive, according to the statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, the statement said.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport on Beaver Island into about 4 to 6 feet of water (1.2 to 1.8 meters). The couple was doing a sightseeing flight, Vondra said.

The man's injuries were minor, the Petoskey News-Review reported.

A commuter plane crash at an airport on Beaver Island in November 2021 killed four of the five people aboard.

Most Read

Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 Cirrus employees dead in rural Duluth plane crash
Littlefork manufacturing facility fire spreads to nearby forest
Littlefork manufacturing facility fire fought from the ground and air
First Alert Forecast
Shower and storm chances today and through the weekend
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Duluth drug bust ends with toddler in child protective services
Water emergency
18-year-old missing after canoe overturned on Cook County lake

Latest News

Detroit Pistons logo
Pistons, Pacers are banking on lottery selections to provide immediate help on defense
Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, makes deal over Jan. 6 case
Charges filed year after phony signatures roiled Michigan race for governor
Tigers and Royals meet with series tied 1-1