Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 Cirrus employees dead in rural Duluth plane crash
Image shows an ambulance.
Mountain Iron man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
Littlefork manufacturing facility fire spreads to nearby forest
Littlefork manufacturing facility fire fought from the ground and air
A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
Duluth man charged for DWI crash on Central Entrance
Tyler Leibfried
DPD officer formerly on trial is back on the job

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
GOP releases testimony of whistleblowers claiming interference in Hunter Biden case
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
FILE -Flowers adorn the renovated Isidor and Ida Straus memorial plaque as Macy's and the...
Wife of pilot in fatal sub implosion descended from couple who died on Titanic, report says
One Year Post Roe: Local abortion provider addresses impact of supreme court ruling
One Year Later: Local abortion provider addresses impact of supreme court ruling