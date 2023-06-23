Vote Run Lead Host Event to Inspire Women to Run for Public Office

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An event in Duluth is looking to inspire and empower women to get into public office.

Vote Run Lead hosted the “Fierceness Forum” Thursday at Pier B alongside state lawmakers including Duluth Representative Alicia Kozlowski.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to making the legislature more representative of communities. Members say many women have the skills to run for office, but they don’t know how to start.

“We all have our perceptions and our pre-conceived ideas about what it means to be in public office, and truly the people who hold these offices are our neighbors, they are the people we went to school with, they are us,” said Deputy Director Kate Lundquist with Vote Run Lead.

Lundquist says these events help to educate and connect women with resources to run a successful campaign.

“For so long, it was very male-dominated, and we are just trying to move the needle on that, and with every election, we do, and we do that through education, one-on-one mentoring, conferences, coaching things like that,” said Lundquist.

Vote Run Lead says Duluth sets itself apart from other communities because of the number of women holding public office including the mayor, city council, and school board.

