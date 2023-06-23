Taste of Greece returns to Duluth this weekend

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A trip to Greece will be much shorter on June 24-25.

Over the weekend, the 30th annual Taste of Greece festival will be held at Marshall High School.

The event, put on by the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, features many Greek delicacies including but not limited to delicious homemade bread, pastries, gyros, Greek coffee, and iced coffee frappes.

You can get your food to go or stick around for the Greek music and dance performances, but that isn’t the festival’s only purpose.

“We will have our bookstore as usual. We have a little chapel set up for those who are interested in the Orthodox faith,” said Father Dustin Lyon, “Then of course the food, the dancing, and the music. All those things for people to look forward to.”

To get your own taste of Greece, show up to Marshall High School from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday.

Admission and parking are free and the event is open to the public.

