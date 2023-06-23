Shower and storm chances today and through the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today: We will start our Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. As we head through the day we will start with a slight chance of rain, then see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s. Highs are a tad cooler across Minnesota just because we have the clouds earlier. Winds will transition from being out of the northwest to the northeast. Some smoke from Canadian wildfires could begin to make its return as well. This could have an impact on air quality. That little bit of the Lake Breeze this afternoon could keep us drier around the lake for a tad longer thanks to it reducing instability in the air for a bit. Tonight, the entirety of the northland looks at a better chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Saturday we will see an 80% of on and off showers and thunderstorms through the entire day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with east winds 5-15 MPH. Again, no severe weather is expected for our region.

Sunday: I suspect most Sunday morning could wake up to a steadier rain. Rain will continue on and off through much of the day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the Northland. Weekend rain totals range from .5″ upwards of 2.5″. It looks like the further east you head the more you see rain begin to drop off.

