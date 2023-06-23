Rhubarb Festival returns to Northland Saturday

Some local churches were busy this week preparing their rhubarb treats for a big fundraiser.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some local churches were busy this week preparing their rhubarb treats for a big fundraiser.

Members of the First Lutheran Church in Duluth prepared hundreds of rhubarb pies, brats, juice, and even burritos.

All the treats are for the Chum Rhubarb Festival, which starts Saturday.

This is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year with all proceeds going to help support people in need.

“Everything that Chum does helps people who are down and out, or having struggles at this point in their life,” explains Mary Schmitz, Volunteer Kitchen Coordinator at First Lutheran Church. “It’s just something that isn’t done unless there are organizations like Chum around helping make that happen.”

Rhubarbara, the event’s mascot, will be making her return with her new mascot making their debut.

There will be many activities and treats for guests to enjoy during the festival.

The Kids Fun Run, or the Rhubarbara Run, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition, this year there will be new limited edition Rhubarb Festival merchandise.

Rhubarb brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, rhubarb lemonade and more will be available.

Duluth Children’s Museum will have their imagination playground and the Whole Foods Co-Op Blender Bike will be there.

The Rhubarb Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 at the Stella Maris Academy in Duluth.

