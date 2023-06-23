Rainy and cooler weekend

Rainfall
Rainfall(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will have occasional showers and storms the rest of this afternoon and going into the overnight hours. Most of the rain tonight will fall on the Minnesota side, with more dry periods in Wisconsin and the UP. Lows will be in the upper-50′s to lower-60′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TOMORROW: Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the day. Again, most of the rain is expected in Minnesota. No severe weather is expected. Later in the afternoon, more dry periods are possible with a few rays of sunshine as well, especially in Wisconsin and north-central Minnesota. Breezy, with east winds in Minnesota gusting up to 25 mph, south winds in Wisconsin. Highs will still be in the 80′s away from the lake in Wisconsin, mostly 70′s in Minnesota. Even cooler conditions expected right along Lake Superior with a developing lake breeze.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Still cloudy with occasional showers. Maybe a few rumbles of thunder as well. It will be a breezy day again, with winds shifting to the north, gusting up to 25 mph at times. A much cooler day regionwide, with highs only in the 60′s and lower-70′s.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: Some lingering showers in the morning in Wisconsin and the UP as the storm system moves out of our area, with spotty storms developing in the afternoon. Northerly winds will remain breezy, gusting up to 30 mph. Highs mainly in the 70′s.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

