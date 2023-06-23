One Year Later: Local abortion provider addresses impact of supreme court ruling

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s been almost one year since the U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

In our region, a total abortion ban from 1849 went into effect in Wisconsin, while Minnesota lawmakers actually expanded access to reproductive care for residents and people who travel to the state.

For Paulina Briggs, she considers working at WE Health Clinic in Duluth more of a calling than a job.

“We care about what we do. We care about our patients. And so, once you get in contact with us we do our best to help you,” said Briggs, WE Health Clinic’s Executive Director.

WE is one of eight abortion providers in Minnesota.

They offer support and services to people in their time of need.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. V Wade a year ago, Briggs said WE has seen a 25 percent increase in patients seeking an abortion.

However, most are not coming from Wisconsin where it is now effectively banned.

“Most of that can be contributed to patients coming up here from the cities actually, because, at abortion clinics down in the Twin Cities, we’re seeing very long wait times of several weeks,” Briggs said.

According to Briggs, when patients need to travel great distances to access care, it can be stressful and expensive.

“It’s terrible. It’s not the way that healthcare should be, healthcare should be easily accessible,” said Briggs. “I believe very strongly that abortion is a human right.”

But not everyone feels that way.

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator Republican Ron Johnson praised the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.

He said it may give Americans a chance to ask a deeper question.

“I believe the relevant question is at what point does society have the responsibility to protect that life,” Johnson said.

His solution is to move the decision away from lawmakers, giving it directly to voters.

“What I proposed is a one-time, single-issue referendum held in each state. Whether it’s binding or advisory, to again, pose that question. Have we, the people decided at what point society has the responsibility to protect life,” Johnson said.

But according to Briggs, abortion access is not something that should be decided that way.

“I think that that right should be protected nationwide, not on a state-by-state basis, Briggs said. "

Further east in Michigan, after Roe was overturned, a 1931 law banning the procedure went into effect.

That changed last November, during the midterm election when Michigan voters passed a referendum to add abortion and contraceptive rights to the state’s constitution.

