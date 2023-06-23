Ironwood takes in 100K during first round of recreational marijuana tax dollars

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, becoming the first Midwest state to do so. Several years later, the city of Ironwood is now cashing in on those tax dollars and setting plans for how to put that money to use.

Michigan takes in a 10% excise tax and a 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales, money that’s partially distributed back to cities and counties based on how many retail licenses they have.

After taking their time setting up ordinances and regulations, Ironwood city leaders opened applications for its first two retail operations several years after recreational marijuana became legalized.

Higher Love Ironwood and Rize Ironwood opened were awarded those licenses and opened about a year ago.

In the first year of those shops being in business, the city of Ironwood received about $100,000 in tax money from recreational marijuana sales.

Tom Bergman, Ironwood’s community development director, says there’s been a big push to put that money toward public safety.

“Public safety is looking at buying an $800,000 dollar new fire truck,” Bergman said. “They’re very expensive and they’ve been slowly putting away money for that so these dollars will help with that.”

Now, Bergman hopes the city can double that impact in the coming years as the Ironwood City Commission recently voted to open up two more retail licenses.

“We were getting a lot of other companies interested, so they thought the market is definitely there. People are interested. They thought, ‘Oh, we’ll open up a couple more licenses and try to take full advantage of the economic impact of the industry,” Bergman said.

Higher Love Ironwood was the first to take advantage of that economic impact in the city.

After opening last year, Joni Moore, their president, and co-founder says they now employ about 60 people in the area and are in the middle of a big expansion project behind their current store.

She says Ironwood is Higher Love’s busiest location within the state of Michigan as they see customers coming from nearby Minnesota and Wisconsin, where recreational marijuana is not legal yet.

While Moore says her business has benefited, so has the Ironwood community.

“When a cannabis business opens in a small town . . . you have customers come and they need gas, they need food. So it helps support all the local businesses,” Moore said.

With Minnesota lawmakers legalizing marijuana during the 2023 legislative session, it will still be some time before those new laws take effect and the impact on Michigan’s sales will be felt.

“We’ll see how the pricing ends up compared to Michigan’s and we’ll see how much business still comes to our area,” Bergman said.

However, Moore sees it as an opportunity for her business to grow even higher.

“Well we’re really looking forward to meeting everyone in Minnesota,” Moore said. “. . . A lot of our customers are from Minnesota so we’re going to come to them instead of them having to come to us.”

Bergman recognizes not everyone’s on board with the recreational marijuana industry.

But he says the city commission took several years to develop ordinances and strict regulations they felt would benefit the entire community.

He added that both Ironwood’s recreational marijuana stores have been good community partners, adding that they often donate to different community organizations and volunteer their time.

