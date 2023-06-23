Ironwood Memorial Building celebrates centennial

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - A historic building in Ironwood is celebrating a major anniversary this year.

The Ironwood Memorial Building is turning 100 years old.

The building’s cornerstone was laid on November 11, 1922, to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I four years earlier.

American Legion Post No. 5, Ironwood Women’s Club, and Mayor James A O’Neil worked together to raise more than $750,000 including interior furnishings in bonds issued for the building.

This then received national attention because Ironwood’s population was only 17,000 in 1922.

While it is home to some of the Ironwood offices, the Memorial Building is also a tribute to local war veterans and the community spirit that built it. There are plaques dedicated to their service inside.

Inside you will find 47 stained glass windows, including a number depicting the Battle of Argonne, a statue of World War I doughboy, and bronze tablets listing area men who served during the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I.

Additionally, there is a 1,500-seat auditorium, a pool, and a gymnasium.

In 1996, the building was renovated for more than $1.6 million.

The Ironwood Memorial Building is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.