Ironwood Memorial Building celebrates centennial

Ironwood Memorial Building celebrates 100 years
Ironwood Memorial Building celebrates 100 years(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - A historic building in Ironwood is celebrating a major anniversary this year.

The Ironwood Memorial Building is turning 100 years old.

The building’s cornerstone was laid on November 11, 1922, to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I four years earlier.

American Legion Post No. 5, Ironwood Women’s Club, and Mayor James A O’Neil worked together to raise more than $750,000 including interior furnishings in bonds issued for the building.

This then received national attention because Ironwood’s population was only 17,000 in 1922.

While it is home to some of the Ironwood offices, the Memorial Building is also a tribute to local war veterans and the community spirit that built it. There are plaques dedicated to their service inside.

Inside you will find 47 stained glass windows, including a number depicting the Battle of Argonne, a statue of World War I doughboy, and bronze tablets listing area men who served during the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I.

Additionally, there is a 1,500-seat auditorium, a pool, and a gymnasium.

In 1996, the building was renovated for more than $1.6 million.

The Ironwood Memorial Building is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 Cirrus employees dead in rural Duluth plane crash
Littlefork manufacturing facility fire spreads to nearby forest
Littlefork manufacturing facility fire fought from the ground and air
First Alert Forecast
Shower and storm chances today and through the weekend
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Duluth drug bust ends with toddler in child protective services
Water emergency
18-year-old missing after canoe overturned on Cook County lake

Latest News

Historic Ironwood Theater
Historic Ironwood Theatre to hold benefit concert for nearly century-old organ
Depot in Ironwood, MI celebrates 130 years
Ironwood Depot celebrates 130 years of history