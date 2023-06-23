Ironwood Mayor highlights priorities, plans for city’s future

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - While Ironwood is full of rich history, the city’s mayor has big plans heading into the next several years.

Mayor Kim Corcoran joined Northern News Now for a live interview in Ironwood Friday.

She described her goals for the city and plans to help it thrive into the future.

Watch the interview above to hear her full answers.

