Huskies fall to Waterloo Bucks at home

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a two-game weekend series for the Duluth Huskies about a week ago they traveled to Waterloo, IA, and came home with two victories.

Now the Bucks are in Duluth and were looking for revenge early as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom, the Huskies would fill up the bases and score off a walk for their first run before a Raymond Velazquez sacrifice fly scored Calyn Halvorson for the final run of the inning, the Bucks lead after two innings 4-2.

Both teams would score one run each in the third, Waterloo scored off an RBI double while the Huskies scored off a Halvorson sacrifice.

In the fourth Waterloo became hot once again, Micheal Lippe hit a 2-run triple before running home on a fielder’s choice.

No more runs for either team until the bottom of the sixth when the Huskies answered the three-run inning, first Joshua Duarte hit a sacrifice fly for one run and Kasen Wells followed it up by hitting a 2-run double to center, Huskies are able to make it 8-6 going into the seventh inning stretch.

The last three innings went scoreless and the game ended with a Waterloo double play as they defeat the Huskies for the first time this year.

The teams will meet at Wade Stadium again tomorrow with a 6:35 first pitch.

Duluth is 5-5 in their last ten games and move to 13-10 on the season.

