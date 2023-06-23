Historic Ironwood Theatre to hold benefit concert for nearly century-old organ

Historic Ironwood Theater
Historic Ironwood Theater(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - The Historic Ironwood Theatre will hold a benefit concert Saturday, raising money to support one of its centerpieces: a nearly century-old organ.

The Barton Organ was installed in 1927 and 1928 when the theatre was first built on East Aurora Street in downtown Ironwood.

According to the Historic Ironwood Theatre Manager, Bruce Greenhill, the company that installed it installed about 360 similar organs throughout the Midwest in their glory days.

Now, almost a century later, it’s one of the only ones that remains in its original location.

Barton organ located in Ironwood's historic theater
Barton organ located in Ironwood's historic theater(Northern News Now)

Greenhill says it’s been fully restored and plays the same way it did back in the 1920s.

The Barton organ also has its own entry on the National Registry and was designated by the American Theatre Organ Society as an instrument of significant social and musical value

In order to uphold the tradition of the organ, the Historic Ironwood Theatre will hold a benefit concert Saturday to raise money for its maintenance.

The theatre’s organist, Tim Messun, will be playing some cover songs along with some original music. He will also be joined by several other local musicians.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and is donation-based.

