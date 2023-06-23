First Lady Jill Biden travels to Minnesota this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The First Lady will celebrate Pride Month this weekend with a stop in Minnesota.

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to arrive in Minneapolis on Saturday around noon.

While in Minneapolis she will attend a political event to deliver remarks for the President Victory Fund, before heading to a local Pride celebration.

Dr. Biden then heads to Nashville that evening.

