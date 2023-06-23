Duluth centers in need of blood supply amid summer shortages

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Schools finally let out for the summer, and Duluthians are already making the most of it.

“Boating, four wheeling, all that stuff is very popular in the summer, “said Nicole Gulbranson, the manager of donor services with Memorial Blood Centers. “You know, that’s what we do on the nice days.”

But while thousands are enjoying summer holidays, hospitals are getting busier.

“Unfortunately, there are incidents, trauma incidents, that can happen around the holidays,” said Gulbranson. “Four wheeling accidents, boating accidents, they’re unpredictable.”

That’s why the lack of people walking through the door at Memorial Blood Centers on Friday was concerning.

“So far it was about only four today, unfortunately,” said Hayden Anick, an Apheresis Technician with Memorial Blood Centers.

A scarily low number, all too common during the summer months.

But the way to change that is easy, and it starts with some simple preparations.

“Eat a meal one to two hours before you plan to donate, drink plenty of water the day before and the day of that you plan to donate, and it will alleviate most of the issues you may come across,” said Anick.

Then, you’re set to sign up.

“So, the first part is we take everyone in, and we sign them in. We have educational materials that we have everyone read each and every time you come in. Then we take you back to a screening room where we check a general set of vitals; temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin of course,” said Anick. “Then we run through a questionnaire that we run through every time.”

A quick process taking under half an hour, and the outcome, saving a life.

“There is no substitute for this,” said Anick. “People coming in and doing this is the only way we can get it for now.”

If you are interested in signing up, Northern News Now is pairing with Memorial Blood Centers for a blood drive this coming Monday and Tuesday.

Blood drive officials said Monday is pretty booked up, but Tuesday has more spots open.

There are special prizes for people who donate.

