City by City: Superior, Iron River, Duluth

By Heidi Stang
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Superior, WI- The public library is hosting a local author in celebration of her debut book. Gina Ramsey will host a reading and meet and greet Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. Her new book is called, “Burnt Gloveboxes, Embracing Life When It Goes Up in Flames.” There will also be a chance to purchase the book and have it signed. The event is free and open for all to attend. Friends of the Superior Public Library will be providing refreshments.

Iron River, WI- VFW Post 10197 is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraiser for their building project and also a chance for the community to learn more about their organization. Registration for the tournament starts at 11 a.m. and it’s $40 per team. Play starts at 1 p.m. and it’s a double-elimination bracket. There will also be a raffle for a custom cornhole board set. After the tournament, the VFW will be hosting a taco night.

Duluth, MN- On Saturday, June 24 AHL Health Care will be hosting a kick-off to summer event at their new location on Daniels Road. All are welcome from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for games, raffles, a bouncy house, food and more. AHL Health Care Group is an organization that offers care and services to those living with disabilities. They hope to meet their new Duluth neighbors during Saturday’s event.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Spooner, Bayfield, Iron Range

