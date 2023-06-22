Proctor fire crews respond to early morning mobile trailer fire

Fire crews battle flames and smoke during trailer fire
Fire crews battle flames and smoke during trailer fire(Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fire crews responded to a mobile trailer fire that broke out in Proctor early Thursday morning.

A neighbor on scene called 911 around 5:15 a.m. after seeing the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Crews arrived to the trailer on 6th Avenue to find it covered in thick smoke and flames.

The neighbor says there was no one inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

