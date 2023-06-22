One more dry day today, wet next few days

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. After 2pm we will see some showers and thunderstorms across North-Central MN. That rain will continue off and on up there through the early evening. No severe weather is expected. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy to partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60′s with a slight chance of some scattered showers.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies. We will start with a slight chance of rain, then see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. No severe storms are expected. Winds will be northwest in the morning, becoming northeast in the afternoon. That northeast wind could prevent much rain from hitting the head of the lake. Overnight there will be an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s with east winds 5-15mph. No severe weather is expected for our region.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will continue to see cloudy skies with rain showers off an on all day long. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, some 60′s inland. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast. Rain totals through the weekend will be between 1-3″ with most of the rain in North-Central MN.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

